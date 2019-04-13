Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth RC Church
700 Wyckoff Avenue
New Jersey, NJ
View Map
Wyckoff - Jack Stanton, age 86, of Wyckoff, NJ died peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Newark, NJ, grew up in Belleville and had been a resident of Wyckoff for 50 years. During his years spent in Wyckoff, Jack had served as a baseball coach, scout leader and was an active member of St. Elizabeth RC Church. Jack graduated from Fordham University in 1955 and went on to serve his country in the United States Army in Korea. Prior to his retirement in 2001, he was a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley in Short Hills, NJ. Jack is predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Agnes Stanton, in 1988, his sister, Dorothy Hansell, in 2017 and his dear son Michael in 1995. He is survived by his sweetheart and wife of over 60 years, Patricia Stanton of Wyckoff, NJ, his loving daughters; Collen Stanton of Orange, NJ, Ellen Farley and her husband, Sean of Waldwick, NJ and Maura Bonner and her husband, Brian of Westfield, NJ along with his sister, Jane Craven of Miami Shores, FL. Left to carry on their grandfather's legacy are his three grandchildren; Tara, Michael and Erin Bonner who held a special place in Jack's heart. He is also survived by several beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. Prayers will begin at 9:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. The interment will take place at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 214, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
