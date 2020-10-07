Jack Stephans
Montvale - Jack Stephans, a longtime Montvale, NJ resident, was born in March of 1939 in Hoboken, NJ. He passed away peacefully and on his terms early morning September 29, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with ALS. Jack was a graduate of Memorial High School in West New York, NJ where he was an All-Group IV football player for the Memorial Tigers. Jack played as a center and middle linebacker and helped the Tigers go 67-0 in his four years at Memorial.
After graduating Memorial, Jack was offered and accepted a football scholarship for the Gamecocks of the University of South Carolina, but then ultimately transferred to Boston University where he enjoyed a successful college career for the Terriers as both a center and linebacker, including never leaving the field of play during his junior and senior years. It was also in Boston, where Jack met the love of his life, Judy, then a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines.
After graduating Boston University with a degree in Education, Jack followed his passion and began his football coaching career with North Bergen High School as an Assistant Coach and Physical Education teacher. After North Bergen, Jack went on to coach at Montclair State University as an Assistant Coach before being offered the Head Coaching position at Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale. While also at St. Joseph's, Jack was hired as the first Head Football Coach at Jersey City State College (JCSC) and coached both teams simultaneously for multiple seasons.
Jack remained as the Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director at JCSC for eight years and enjoyed a career record of 63-15, while also obtaining his Master Degree in Education at JCSC during this time period. Jack was honored to be inducted into the JCSC Hall of Fame in 1983.
Following his time at JCSC, Jack became the Head Football Coach at William Paterson University and then Fordham University.
After a short departure from football and education when Jack started a construction business in Naples, FL, he eventually returned to the field of education as the Vice Principal of Manchester Regional High School and soon thereafter assumed the role of Head Football Coach before retiring. Retirement from football, however, was not long lasting and Jack returned to his passion, as well as his Hudson County roots one more time, and served as an Assistant Coach at Weehawken High School as a volunteer.
In April 2006, Jack received a further honor and was inducted into the Hudson County Sports Hall of Fame.
Regardless of his success on the field, Jack was always most proud to hear of the impact he had on the players and coaches he was blessed to coach and work with over the years. The memories and stories Jack had were a true measure of a life complete. The only love in Jack's life greater than football, was his beloved family. Jack was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather.
Jack is survived by his wife Judy, and his children, Jason (Debra) and Jared (Paige), as well as his four beautiful grandchildren, Taleen, Alexa, Jack and Mikki.
In lieu of flowers, Jack's family requests that any donations be made to The ALS Association, www.als.org
.