Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Biamonte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Thomas Biamonte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Thomas Biamonte Obituary
Jack Thomas Biamonte

Jack Thomas Biamonte, age 67, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Weehawken, NJ and raised in Union City, he was a longtime resident of Fair Lawn before moving to Glen Rock in 1991. He was a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. A car enthusiast, particularly of Corvettes; Jack was a genuine family man who loved spending time with family and friends.

Prior to retiring in 2015, he was employed with the Department of Public Works with the Borough of Fair Lawn for almost 37 years.

Beloved husband of Susan E. (Daniel) Biamonte. Loving and devoted father of Jack and Domenic Biamonte. Cherished son of the late Ralph and Grace (Mancini) Biamonte. Dear brother of Maryann MacRae and husband William and the late Ralph Biamonte, Jr. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 13, 2020, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Funeral Mass is planned for Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Cremation will be private. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -