Jack Thomas Biamonte
Jack Thomas Biamonte, age 67, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Weehawken, NJ and raised in Union City, he was a longtime resident of Fair Lawn before moving to Glen Rock in 1991. He was a parishioner of St. Anne R.C. Church in Fair Lawn. A car enthusiast, particularly of Corvettes; Jack was a genuine family man who loved spending time with family and friends.
Prior to retiring in 2015, he was employed with the Department of Public Works with the Borough of Fair Lawn for almost 37 years.
Beloved husband of Susan E. (Daniel) Biamonte. Loving and devoted father of Jack and Domenic Biamonte. Cherished son of the late Ralph and Grace (Mancini) Biamonte. Dear brother of Maryann MacRae and husband William and the late Ralph Biamonte, Jr. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, March 13, 2020, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Funeral Mass is planned for Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:30 am at St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ. Cremation will be private. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com