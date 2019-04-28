Services
Jacob 'Jake' J. Rozell Jr.

Parsippany - Jacob 'Jake' J. Rozell Jr., 65, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at N.Y. Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.

He was born and raised in Paterson and has lived in Parsippany for over 25 years.

Jake was a firefighter for the Paterson Fire Department for 26 years before retiring in 2011. He was also the proud owner and operator of "Jake Rozell" Home Improvements for 45+ years.

He was a member of the Parsippany Elks 2078 and the Whippany American Legion.

He is survived by his daughters: Sherri Miller and her husband Jason, Samantha Rozell-Vazquez and her husband Moises, and Jacqueline Rozell; his two cherished granddaughters: Jaelynn and Gabriella Miller; and his sister, Patricia De Vita and her husband Dave.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or ww.partroyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to the NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 or www.njsharingnetwork.org.
