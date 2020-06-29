Jacob J. Hiel
Jacob J. Hiel, born on June 6, 1931, in Trenton, passed away at his Paramus home surrounded by a loving family on June 27, 2020. Son of the late John and Catherine Hiel, and predeceased by his brother, Walter, he was the beloved husband of 54 years of Mary; father of John, Timothy, Dennis, and Stephen; father-in-law of Leanne, Jennifer, Lesley, and Jayne; and grandfather of Samantha, Nicholas, Caroline, Christian, Kate, Megan, Ava, and Henry.
A gregarious presence with a seemingly inexhaustible supply of jokes, Jake always saw himself first and foremost as a kid from Brooklyn, where he spent his childhood and young adulthood. After graduating from Fordham and serving honorably in the U.S. Army, he worked at Milliken, Univac, Honeywell, and eventually IBM, where he spent many years as a systems analyst. When his job moved to New Jersey, he relocated his growing family to Paramus. There he became an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, a coach in the Paramus Junior Baseball League and Recreation Basketball, and a volunteer at Eva's Soup Kitchen in Paterson. In his role as grandfather, few things gave him more happiness than serenading an infant grandchild to sleep with his baritone voice and material from the Great American Songbook.
Friends are welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm or 7:00-9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jacob's name to Visitation Academy, 222 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652, or Ronald McDonald House, 145 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.