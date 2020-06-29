Jacob J. Hiel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob J. Hiel

Jacob J. Hiel, born on June 6, 1931, in Trenton, passed away at his Paramus home surrounded by a loving family on June 27, 2020. Son of the late John and Catherine Hiel, and predeceased by his brother, Walter, he was the beloved husband of 54 years of Mary; father of John, Timothy, Dennis, and Stephen; father-in-law of Leanne, Jennifer, Lesley, and Jayne; and grandfather of Samantha, Nicholas, Caroline, Christian, Kate, Megan, Ava, and Henry.

A gregarious presence with a seemingly inexhaustible supply of jokes, Jake always saw himself first and foremost as a kid from Brooklyn, where he spent his childhood and young adulthood. After graduating from Fordham and serving honorably in the U.S. Army, he worked at Milliken, Univac, Honeywell, and eventually IBM, where he spent many years as a systems analyst. When his job moved to New Jersey, he relocated his growing family to Paramus. There he became an active parishioner at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, a coach in the Paramus Junior Baseball League and Recreation Basketball, and a volunteer at Eva's Soup Kitchen in Paterson. In his role as grandfather, few things gave him more happiness than serenading an infant grandchild to sleep with his baritone voice and material from the Great American Songbook.

Friends are welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 pm or 7:00-9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue in Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jacob's name to Visitation Academy, 222 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652, or Ronald McDonald House, 145 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved