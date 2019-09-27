|
Jacob Schaper
New Port Richey, FL - Jacob Schaper, "Pal, Pop-Pop, Jake," passed away on September 18, 2019, in New Port Richey Florida at the age of 88.
He is preceded by his wife of 59 years, Cecelia Jean Gallo, and John Jacob, their infant son.
Jacob was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey on November 29,1930, to Adrianna Rose Schaper and John Schaper. The family was from Friesland, Holland.
Jacob is lovingly remembered by his only daughter, Debra, and his son-in-law, Tommaso Faiola. He had three Grandchildren, Alan E. Norman, Alissa L. Cooper, and Grandson-in-law James A. Cooper. Also, he is the Great-Grandfather to Emma Grace Cooper. The immediate family all reside in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.
Jacob came from a large Christian family. He had five siblings, three brothers and two sisters. Gertrude Bailey and Frederick Schaper passed away within the last twenty years. The remaining siblings are his oldest brother, Rein Schaper who resides near his son, Billy, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Katherine Pitea, his oldest sister resides in Marietta, Georgia with her daughter, Sandra. His youngest brother, Andrew Schaper, resides in Tallahassee Florida with his wife Muriel, near their son Brian. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews called him "Uncle Pal". Jacob, kept strong family ties, frequently visiting his large extended family throughout the United States and the Netherlands.
Jacob was loved by all those whom he met. He was always singing and whistling. He enjoyed living life, driving long distances, sharing historical stories, eating Italian food, loving all animals and helping others build houses.
He was Honorably discharged as a US Army Corporeal. Jacob fought in the Korean War as a US Army Infantryman. His service was as a soldier in the 32ND Regiment, Queen's Company. His heroic deeds resulted in him being awarded many medals. Jacob's most prestigious metals include The Purple Heart, The Bronze Star with V for Valor, The Combat Infantryman Badge, The Korean Service Medal with Three Bronze Service Stars, The National Defense Service Metal, The United Nations Service Medal, The Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation/Metal for battles fought in Korea 1952-1953, and too many other medals/awards to mention.
Jacob was a proud active member of the Korean War Veterans Organization and the Disabled Veterans of America Organization until his death. He worked as a Carpenter for Van-Gal Builders in Northern New Jersey and later retired as a route owner from the Coca-Cola
Bottling Company of New York, headquartered in Paterson, New Jersey.
Jacob will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C with full Military Honors. (Date to be announced)
Jacob will be missed by many. His memory will continue to live on through his large family.
"The memory of a good person is a blessing"— Proverbs 10:7