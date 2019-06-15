Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Old Paramus Reformed Church
660 E. Glen Ave.
Ridgewood, NJ
Jacquelin (Wright) Frenzel


1933 - 2019
Jacquelin (Wright) Frenzel Obituary
Jacquelin (nee Wright) Frenzel

Ho-Ho-Kus - Jacquelin (nee Wright) Frenzel, 85, of Ho-Ho-Kus, died June 12, 2019.

She was born August. 13, 1933, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Harold E. Wright and Josephine Brown Wright. Loving mother of Jim Frenzel and his wife, Karen; Greg Frenzel and his wife, Regina. Beloved grandmother of Rachel Frenzel, Derek Frenzel, Ryan Frenzel, Quinn Frenzel, Teresa Frenzel, and Alexandra Frenzel. Cherished sister of Jay B. Wright and his wife, Yolanda.

Jacquelin had worked as a real estate agent in Ridgewood for Weichert and later Burgdorff Realtors. She was a Member of Old Paramus Reformed Church, Ridgewood.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jacquelin's memory may be made to Center for Hope 1900 Raritan Rd. Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.

Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 E. Glen Ave. Ridgewood, NJ. Private family interment at Fair Mount Cemetery, Chatham, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
