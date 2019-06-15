|
|
Jacquelin (nee Wright) Frenzel
Ho-Ho-Kus - Jacquelin (nee Wright) Frenzel, 85, of Ho-Ho-Kus, died June 12, 2019.
She was born August. 13, 1933, in Indianapolis, the daughter of Harold E. Wright and Josephine Brown Wright. Loving mother of Jim Frenzel and his wife, Karen; Greg Frenzel and his wife, Regina. Beloved grandmother of Rachel Frenzel, Derek Frenzel, Ryan Frenzel, Quinn Frenzel, Teresa Frenzel, and Alexandra Frenzel. Cherished sister of Jay B. Wright and his wife, Yolanda.
Jacquelin had worked as a real estate agent in Ridgewood for Weichert and later Burgdorff Realtors. She was a Member of Old Paramus Reformed Church, Ridgewood.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jacquelin's memory may be made to Center for Hope 1900 Raritan Rd. Scotch Plains, NJ 07076.
Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Old Paramus Reformed Church, 660 E. Glen Ave. Ridgewood, NJ. Private family interment at Fair Mount Cemetery, Chatham, NJ.
