Jacqueline A. Macri
Wood-Ridge - Jacqueline A. Macri, (58) of Wood-Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born at home and delivered by her dad on October 27, 1961, she is the daughter of Vicky (nee Cauwenbergh) and the late Walter Kowalski.
Jacqueline is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Kenneth Macri, her cherished sons Kenneth Jr. and Ryan, her mom Vicky, sister Diane Kowalski, and brother Robert Kowalski. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Lois Macri, brother-in-law Gerald Macri, brother-in-law Glenn Macri, sister-in-law Joan Macri, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Jacqueline was greeted in heaven with open arms by her father Walter, father-in-law Gerald, and her beloved dog Koby.
After graduating from Queen of Peace High School in North Arlington, NJ, Jacqueline was employed by the Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. followed by her most important role as wife and mother. While raising her sons, Jacqueline discovered her passion and gift of touching each and every child she came across. She was a member of the Wood-Ridge PTA and was employed as a classroom assistant for the Wood-Ridge Public School System for the past 20 years. In addition to cherishing her time spent with her family and friends, Jacqueline loved to vacation, watch her sons participate in sports, host holidays and birthdays, collect shells on the beach, garden, take care of needy animals, and spend time with her dog Koby. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses, family members, and friends who helped tremendously along the way. Funeral 10AM Friday from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood Ridge. Mass 10:30am at Assumption R.C. Ch. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery N. Arlington.