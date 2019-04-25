Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Lodi, NJ
View Map
Lodi - Jacqueline A. Pavlick (nee Cook), 74, of Lodi, on April 22, 2019. Before retiring she worked in accounts receivable at Hackensack University Medical Center for over thirty-five years. She was formerly a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church in Garfield. Predeceased by her husband Harold, her parents Jack Cook and Margaret Pinte, a sister Joan LaBeur, and a niece Lisa LaBeur. Beloved sister of Frank Pinte, Jr., Richard (Patti) Cook, Kathy (Scott) McLaughlin, and Peggy Cook. Loving aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Saturday, 3:00-7:00 PM, at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 6:00 PM Chapel Service. Private cremation to follow. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
