Jacqueline A. Pavlick
Lodi - Jacqueline A. Pavlick (nee Cook), 74, of Lodi, on April 22, 2019. Before retiring she worked in accounts receivable at Hackensack University Medical Center for over thirty-five years. She was formerly a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church in Garfield. Predeceased by her husband Harold, her parents Jack Cook and Margaret Pinte, a sister Joan LaBeur, and a niece Lisa LaBeur. Beloved sister of Frank Pinte, Jr., Richard (Patti) Cook, Kathy (Scott) McLaughlin, and Peggy Cook. Loving aunt and cousin of many. Visitation Saturday, 3:00-7:00 PM, at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 6:00 PM Chapel Service. Private cremation to follow. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com