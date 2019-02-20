|
Jacqueline Bischoff
River Vale - Jacqueline Rose Bischoff (nee Salerno) 55, of River Vale formerly of Wood-Ridge passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY. Jacqueline was a 1981 graduate of Wood-Ridge High School and a 1985 graduate of Seton Hall University where the received her Bachelors Degree in Finance. She was a senior manager for Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes. Beloved wife of the late John H. Bischoff, her high school sweetheart. Devoted mother of Nicole Bischoff and Kelly Bischoff. Loving daughter of Almera Salerno and the late Camillo. Dear sister of Gerald Salerno and his wife Dee-Dee and Tommy Salerno and his wife Gina. Sister-in-law of Denise Jadevaia and her husband Frank, Joey Bischoff and his wife Stephanie and the late Jimmy Bischoff. Also survived by her nieces; Alyssa, Katie, Caroline, Christy and Julia and her nephews; Kyle, Chris, Michael, Everett and Jasper and her faithful dog, Rosie. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, February 23rd at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Cremation Services following at Cedar Lawn Crematory. Visitation Friday, February 22nd from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Wood-Ridge Memorial Foundation P.O. Box 282 Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com