Jacqueline H Kaufer
Ridgewood - Jacqueline H Kaufer, (Jacque), 82, of Ridgewood, NJ passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born in Jackson Heights, Queens NY. She lived in Rutherford, NJ as a child and was then a Ridgewood resident since the age of 15. She was a graduate of Ridgewood High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Dickinson College where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. She worked in NYC for a year in advertising and then for McKinsey and Company in statistics. Due to her love and affinity with children, when her own children were older, she worked as a lunchroom supervisor, kindergarden aide and a nursery school teacher.
She met her future husband, Charles Kaufer of Ridgewood, while commuting to the city by bus. He stepped on a corn on her foot, she yelled and called him a name and the rest was history. They married on January 12, 1962 and were together for 37 years. As a mother, she was loving, selfless, and giving. She taught how to find happiness in the simple things in life. She shared her love to bake, cook, sew, craft, garden, and to spend time outdoors in nature. She also shared her love of all animals, with a bias towards dogs, sea otters and sloths. Many wonderful days as a child were spent eating a packed lunch and feeding the ducks at the local duck pond. She instilled the importance of family traditions, especially at Christmas, for which we are grateful. Christmas was a very special time and Jacque decorated for several weeks to live in a Christmas wonderland each year. The family motto was If it doesn't move, decorate it.
When she could travel, her favorite place to visit was Disneyworld. She loved the overall kind atmosphere, the beautiful scenery and meeting people from all over the world, whether they were travelers or employees. She was an avid pin trader and enjoyed the hunt to collect unique pins only available from cast mates. She would run after managers, who had the best pins, whenever she spotted someone in a suit. She also loved visiting Long Beach Island throughout her life, especially Barnegat Light, NJ.
She is survived by her daughters Lisa Kaufer and Valerie Cunningham (James), their four children Julie Brevard (Matthew) and their kids Vivian and John, Jimmy (Andrea) and their kids William and Isla, Lauren and Brian. She is also survived by her brothers Jeffrey Hetsko (Nickie) and Cyril (aka Kim) Hetsko, her sister Cindy Rainey (Bill) and cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, Roberto and Raquel Nachajon, their children Danny and Yael (Jacob), and their families around the world.
Jacque was lucky to have had a wonderful group of friends. Some of them she met in high school, a few others she met later in life. Their unending support and love was a source of happiness and strength throughout her entire life.
Jacque is also survived by her beloved cockapoo, Sandy. Sandy misses her daily phone calls and treats, family dinner night and visiting her Mommy at her house.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles F Kaufer, in 1999, and her parents Josephine and Cyril Hetsko.
Celebrations of Jacque's life will occur throughout the year when the people who knew her best will gather in small groups and toast her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to two charities. The first is Home for Good Dog Rescue, at www.homeforgooddogs.org, to go towards transporting rescue dogs from the south to New Jersey for adoption. The second is The Raptor Trust, www.theraptortrust.org, a Bird Rehabilitation and Education Center. Jacque, an avid bird watcher with many feeders, once brought a wounded mourning dove to their facility. She was so impressed she became a donor herself.