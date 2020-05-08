Jacqueline Meyers
1946 - 2020
Paramus - Jacqueline M. Meyers (nee: Tobin), 74, of Paramus, peacefully passed away on March 8, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband William Meyers and her step-son Eric W. Meyers. Jacqueline is survived by her son Thomas W. Meyers, daughter Cheryl A. Meyers and son Lawrence T. Meyers. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kailee, Richard, and Riley Tohosky, William, Emilia, and Mackenzie Meyers. Jacqueline was formerly an active member of the Paramus High School Football club and ran the snack bar for many years. She was also a member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Private cremation with arrangements entrusted through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Donations may be made in Jacqueline's honor to American Heart Association. FeeneyFuneralHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
