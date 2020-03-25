|
|
Jacqueline Sisco
East Stroudsburg, PA - Jacqueline Sisco, age 96, of East Stroudsburg, PA formerly of Bloomingdale, and West Milford, NJ, died Monday, March 23, 2020. Mrs. Sisco was born in Versailles, France, she was the daughter of the late Robert and the late Francine (Tanou) Laigre.
Jacqueline was an inspector for Mac Wayne Plastics, Wayne, NJ before she retired; she was a parishioner of St. Marks RC Church in East Stroudsburg, PA. Jacqueline is survived by her beloved son, Jacques R. Whritenour and wife Bonnie, three cherished grandchildren, Jack Whritenour and wife Carol, Andrew Whritenour and wife Jessica and AnnMarie Whritenour and husband Michael Jones, three adored great grandchildren, Amelia, Nolan and Maggie. Also surviving are her sister in law Aimee Laigre and nieces and nephews in France. Jacqueline was predeceased by her husbands, Raymond J. Whritenour and John Sisco, and her brother Jacques Laigre.
A funeral mass and burial of ashes will be held at a future date. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com