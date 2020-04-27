Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Talarico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline "Jackie" Talarico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline "Jackie" Talarico Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" Talarico

River Vale - Jacqueline "Jackie" Talarico (nee Delfino), 94, of River Vale, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.

Jackie was born and raised in Jersey City. She was a woman ahead of her time, receiving her master's degree in the early 1950s from Seton Hall University. She enjoyed a 35-year career as a 1st and 2nd-grade teacher, primarily at Washington School in Bergenfield. Jackie taught generations to read and write with her hugs and kisses. Her dedication, love and kindness instilled confidence that lasted lifetimes.

Wife of sixty-eight years to the love of her life, Anthony Talarico, Sr. Mother to her greatest joy, Anthony G. Talarico and wife Frances. Beloved grandmother to Gina Savastano and husband Frank; Anthony C. Talarico and wife Elena; Christopher Talarico and fiancée Tracy Bratt. She felt blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Melina and Joseph Savastano & Sofia Talarico. She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Jacqueline Delfino and sister Claire DiNicola.

Jackie was affectionate with a loving nature and was known for her famously warm heart. She loved to laugh and to be with those who loved her. A Catholic mass in celebration of her life will be held when everyone can be together again, as she would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -