Jacqueline "Jackie" Talarico
River Vale - Jacqueline "Jackie" Talarico (nee Delfino), 94, of River Vale, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.
Jackie was born and raised in Jersey City. She was a woman ahead of her time, receiving her master's degree in the early 1950s from Seton Hall University. She enjoyed a 35-year career as a 1st and 2nd-grade teacher, primarily at Washington School in Bergenfield. Jackie taught generations to read and write with her hugs and kisses. Her dedication, love and kindness instilled confidence that lasted lifetimes.
Wife of sixty-eight years to the love of her life, Anthony Talarico, Sr. Mother to her greatest joy, Anthony G. Talarico and wife Frances. Beloved grandmother to Gina Savastano and husband Frank; Anthony C. Talarico and wife Elena; Christopher Talarico and fiancée Tracy Bratt. She felt blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Melina and Joseph Savastano & Sofia Talarico. She loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her own children. She is predeceased by her parents, Charles and Jacqueline Delfino and sister Claire DiNicola.
Jackie was affectionate with a loving nature and was known for her famously warm heart. She loved to laugh and to be with those who loved her. A Catholic mass in celebration of her life will be held when everyone can be together again, as she would have wanted. In lieu of flowers, a donation to would be appreciated. Becker-funeralhome.com