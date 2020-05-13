Jacquelyn E. Haik
Jacquelyn E. Haik

Totowa - Haik, Jacquelyn E., 38, of Totowa, formerly of Clifton, suddenly passed away on May 11, 2020. Predeceased by her father Wallace (Ken) Haik in 1982 and her mother Robin (nee Lowe) in 2013. She is survived by her life partner Brian Wieczockowski, her loving aunts Arlene Marocco, Susan Kingston, Liz Bartolo, and Susan Bartolo and her many cousins. She will be missed by her beloved dog, Butters.

Born in Pequannock, Jacquelyn lived in Clifton most of her life before moving to Totowa a little over a year ago. She was formerly employed by Giovatto Advertising in Paramus as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed trips to the Jersey Shore with her friends and had a love of animals, volunteering at Clifton Friends of the Animal Shelter. At this time arrangements were private to the family. A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. www.gaitamh.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Funeral services provided by
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
