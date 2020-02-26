|
|
Jacquelyn E. Styles
Teaneck - Jacquelyn E. Styles (Bowie), of Teaneck died on February 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Born on December 14, 1927, in Harlem, New York, Jackie (as she was fondly called) was the only child of Arthur Bowie and Perdetha (Dee Dee) Rogers. She attended George Washington High School in New York and was a proud graduate of Howard University in Washington, DC. After spending time as a devoted care taker for her children, Jackie went on to pursue her Master's Degree in Social Work at Columbia University, and became a Licensed Marriage and Family Counselor (LICSW). Jackie had a quarter century of dedicated and professional service to families in New York City and Northern, New Jersey, working for over 30 years at the Family Counseling Services of Ridgewood & Vicinity. She joyfully continued to see clients in her private practice until she passed. Jackie was married to her best friend and high school sweetheart, James M. Styles, a loving union that spanned over 60 years until his death in 2012. She was a leader in many clubs including The Bergen County Chapter of The Links, Inc., and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She was also a devout parishioner of Teaneck United Methodist Church, where she served as a Trustee, Group Leader, and Usher for over 40 years. Preceded in death by her husband, James, she is survived by her children, Curtis M. Styles, Rev. Dr. Sharon Styles-Anderson, Esq., three cherished grandchildren (Collin, Kyle, Jameka), and two great grandchildren (Gia and Caiden). Visitation for close family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 7pm - 9 pm. A memorial service in her honor will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 am at Teaneck United Methodist Church in Teaneck, NJ. For more information and to view Jackie's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com