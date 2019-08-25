Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church
Mahwah, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Sirota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn R. (Stradella) Sirota


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn R. (Stradella) Sirota Obituary
Jacquelyn R. Sirota (nee Stradella)

Mahwah - Jacquelyn R. Sirota (nee Stradella), 82, on August 22, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Loving mother of Donna Iannacone Ward, Michael Iannacone and late baby John Iannacone. Cherished grandmother of Gabriele Ward Diaby. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now