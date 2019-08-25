|
|
Jacquelyn R. Sirota (nee Stradella)
Mahwah - Jacquelyn R. Sirota (nee Stradella), 82, on August 22, 2019 of Mahwah, NJ. Loving mother of Donna Iannacone Ward, Michael Iannacone and late baby John Iannacone. Cherished grandmother of Gabriele Ward Diaby. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary R.C. Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey.