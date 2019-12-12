Services
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Tanner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn Tanner

Jacquelyn Tanner Obituary
Jacquelyn Tanner

Lyndhurst - Tanner (Hine), Jacquelyn (nee Grosso), 81, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of John R. Tanner and the late C. Richard Hine. Loving mother of Richard Hine & his wife Christine, Jacquelyn "Lyn" Hine, Alison Hine-Simonovich & her husband Thomas, Jessica Tanner and the late Elisabeth Hine and Jonathan Hine. Dear sister of Donald and Corbin Grosso and the late Bartholomew, Frank and John Grosso. Cherished grandmother of John Montelbano & his wife Tiffany, Emily Nielsen & her husband Cory, Kaitlyn Hine, and Cali Hine. Adored great-grandmother of Rylee. Mrs. Tanner was a teacher at Washington School in Lyndhurst for 35 years before retiring in 2007. Memorial Service Monday 10AM St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Friends will be received Sunday 2-6PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 300 Forest Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
Remember
- ADVERTISEMENT -