Jade Eng
North Bergen - Jade Eng, 87, of North Bergen died on Tuesday February 12, 2019
The family will be receiving friends at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Ave., South Orange on Saturday Feb. 16th from 1:00-4:00 PM. Followed by a prayer service at 4:00 PM. Interment is Private. For more information or to send condolences please visit prestonfuneralhome.net
Born in Guangdong, China, Mrs. Eng lived in North Bergen for the past 40 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Ock N. Eng. Devoted mother of Howard D., Nancy, Thomas D., Sally and the late Jeannie Eng. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren 1 late grandson and 5 great grandchildren.