Services
Preston Funeral Home
153 S Orange Ave
South Orange, NJ 07079
(973) 762-1133
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Preston Funeral Home
153 S Orange Ave
South Orange, NJ 07079
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Preston Funeral Home
153 S Orange Ave
South Orange, NJ 07079
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jade Eng
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jade Eng

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jade Eng Obituary
Jade Eng

North Bergen - Jade Eng, 87, of North Bergen died on Tuesday February 12, 2019

The family will be receiving friends at Preston Funeral Home, 153 South Orange Ave., South Orange on Saturday Feb. 16th from 1:00-4:00 PM. Followed by a prayer service at 4:00 PM. Interment is Private. For more information or to send condolences please visit prestonfuneralhome.net

Born in Guangdong, China, Mrs. Eng lived in North Bergen for the past 40 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Ock N. Eng. Devoted mother of Howard D., Nancy, Thomas D., Sally and the late Jeannie Eng. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren 1 late grandson and 5 great grandchildren.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.