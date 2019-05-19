Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Jadwiga Marta Chudy Obituary
Jadwiga Marta Chudy

Lyndhurst - Chudy, Jadwiga Marta (nee Bedkowski), 71, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Jerzy Chudy. Loving mother of Dagmara DeFilippo & her husband Marc, Patryk Chudy & his wife Danielle, and Jeffrey Chudy & his wife Agnieszka. Cherished grandmother of Jake, Luke, and Julian. Dear sister of Ryszard Bedkowski & his wife Jolanta. She is also survived by many loving friends & family. She immigrated from Poland in 1977 to New York before moving to New Jersey. Jadwiga was immensely proud of her Polish heritage. She was the President of the Polish Singer Alliance of America District VII and a director and singer in their Aria choir. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a concert pianist. Funeral Tuesday at 9 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10 AM St. Michael's R.C. Church, Lyndhurst. Cremation private. Friends will be received Monday 4- 9PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
