Jaime A. Pertuz
Elmwood Park - Jaime A. Pertuz, a resident of Elmwood Park for 41 years and born in Baranquilla, Colombia, passed away on June 8, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19 at the age of 78. He was the proud and devoted father of 3 sons, the late Giovanni, Jaime and Steven; loving husband to Marlene for over 52 years; beloved grandfather to Matthew, Nicole, Maximo and Sebastian; cherished son of the late Manuel and late Manuela Pertuz and dearest brother to Enrique, Manolo, the late Juanita, Jorge, Magaly, Ramiro, Juancho, Armando, Edgardo and Margarita. The oldest of eleven siblings and patriarch of the Pertuz clan, he emigrated to this country in 1962 in search for a better life, opportunity and the ultimate "American Dream." He found his calling in automotive mechanics and became an expert transmission specialist for AAMCO Transmission and other various shops for over 35 years. His nicknames amongst friends were "Mago" or "Christillin" which were a testament to his abilities as an expert mechanic. He worked tirelessly to provide a better life for his family and was determined to ensure he instilled his good work ethic in his children by example which led one son to become a successful businessman and two others to graduate college and obtain professional degrees in social work and the law. He often spent his free time so much enjoying the challenge of any kind of home improvement project that Home Depot was called his second home. With these skills he would often be found helping his family, friend or neighbor in their time of need fixing a blown engine, changing a brake line or replacing a leaking water heater at any time. He was a true problem solver and builder that worked best with his hands and enjoyed the thrill of taking on something new. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and enjoying the outdoors gardening, feeding his birds and listening to his favorite salsa or classical music. His presence was always known and his personality was one like no other. What was on his mind was on his lip and you can always be assured that he never sugar coated his words. For all that you have accomplished since arriving here in 1962 and all that you have instilled in your family, it is apparent that your "American Dream" became a reality. You were taken too soon and you will be missed by so many. On behalf of your family, friends and community, we borrow the words from the great Celia Cruz, La Vida Es Un Carnaval! WE WILL LOVE YOU ALWAYS! Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to fight Covid-19 to Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Towards Covid-19 in memory of Jaime A. Pertuz. Please mail to 160 Essex Street, Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.