Jaime Perez Martinez
West Milford - Martinez, Jaime Perez, 92, of West Milford formerly of Haskell, passed away January 7, 2020. Mr. Martinez was a die setter for Continental Can Co. in Paterson before retiring. He served his country enlisting in the Navy before being drafted into the Army and transferred into the Air Force. Jaime was an active leader in the Boy Scouts for thirty seven years including serving as District Commissioner of Three Rivers District, Passaic County. He was also a life long member of Berkshire Valley Basset Hound Club and a member of Bloomingdale United Methodist Church. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Kitchell) Martinez. Loving father of Juan and Jamie Martinez, Faith Liloia and Linda Ackerman. Also survived by his sister Isabel Kelly, ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his first wife Frances Martinez. Visitation Sunday January 12, 2-6 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral Monday 11 am at Bloomingdale United Methodist Church. Interment Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.