Jakub "Kuba" Ligas
Wallington - Jakub "Kuba" Ligas, 73, of Wallington, passed away on February 15, 2020. Born in Klodne, Tylmanowa, Poland, he came to the US in 1964 and settled in Passaic before moving to Wallington 20 years ago. A parishioner for over 50 years of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Kuba served as a church usher for many years, and was a self employed carpenter. In 1987, Kuba was honored to serve as the Marshal, and lead the Passaic-Clifton & Vicinity Contingent in the Annual Pulaski Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Beloved husband for 50 years of Wladyslawa "Viola" (Dabal). Devoted father of Joanna Ayash and her husband Joseph of Monroe Twp., Patricia King and her husband Thomas of Clinton, and Maryann Ligas of Parsippany. Loving grandfather of Jakub, Clementine, Walter and Sofia. Dear brother of Anthony and his wife Halina of Clifton, Jane Stepien and her husband Edward of Clifton, and Jan and his wife Barbara of Montvale. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Wednesday 11 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, 7 Parker Ave., Passaic, kindly meet at the church. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. At the request of the family, visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, www.HackensackUMC.org/donate , in memory of Kuba, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com