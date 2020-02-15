Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
7 Parker Ave.
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jakub Ligas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jakub "Kuba" Ligas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jakub "Kuba" Ligas Obituary
Jakub "Kuba" Ligas

Wallington - Jakub "Kuba" Ligas, 73, of Wallington, passed away on February 15, 2020. Born in Klodne, Tylmanowa, Poland, he came to the US in 1964 and settled in Passaic before moving to Wallington 20 years ago. A parishioner for over 50 years of St. Joseph's RC Church, Passaic, Kuba served as a church usher for many years, and was a self employed carpenter. In 1987, Kuba was honored to serve as the Marshal, and lead the Passaic-Clifton & Vicinity Contingent in the Annual Pulaski Day Parade on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Beloved husband for 50 years of Wladyslawa "Viola" (Dabal). Devoted father of Joanna Ayash and her husband Joseph of Monroe Twp., Patricia King and her husband Thomas of Clinton, and Maryann Ligas of Parsippany. Loving grandfather of Jakub, Clementine, Walter and Sofia. Dear brother of Anthony and his wife Halina of Clifton, Jane Stepien and her husband Edward of Clifton, and Jan and his wife Barbara of Montvale. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Wednesday 11 AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, 7 Parker Ave., Passaic, kindly meet at the church. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. At the request of the family, visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, www.HackensackUMC.org/donate , in memory of Kuba, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jakub's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -