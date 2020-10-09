James A. Funk



Wellington, FL - It's with immeasurable sadness and grief that the family of James A. Funk, 57, share the great loss of his passing at home alongside his loved ones in Wellington, Florida after a brief but brave battle with glioblastoma on October 4, 2020. Jim was a best friend and loving husband to Nancee McMullen and despite the comedic warning her late father, James McMullen gave to him that "he knew what he was getting into marrying into her family" they spent the last 2 decades of happy adventures together including 17 years of marital joy.



Born in Lodi, NJ on March 15, 1963, Jimmy was the son of the late Ruth and Henry Funk of 9 Orchard Street. He attended local public schools and graduated from Rutgers University with a BA in Economics in 1985 while employed by the Great A&P Tea Company. He began his 28-year career in the stores working up through the ranks to National Director of Analytics. It was the spring of 2000 in their Paterson office where he first captured Nancee's heart with a flash of his smile, twinkling blue eyes and boyish charm.



Jim was drawn to the supplier side of business and after bidding a fond farewell to his NJ family, friends and coworkers, relocated to Palm Beach County, Florida where Pero Family Farms is headquartered in Delray Beach. He was given a warm welcome to the team as the Director of Business Analytics in 2007, and promoted to Chief Performance Officer in 2010. Jim was very passionate about this position and thrived in the recognition and confidence entrusted to him, remaining a loyal and appreciated employee even after his sudden diagnosis this past July.



Jimmy enjoyed his family immensely and treasured childhood memories of spending vacations together with them. His love of botany was fostered by the privilege of spending his first five years in the company of his beloved Pop-pop, the late Abram DeWilde. He was a very imaginative & creative young boy and his appreciation of art included storytelling, drawing, painting and photography, and he also began collecting currency, timepieces and memorabilia of historic events. He became interested in finance and the stock market under the wing of his dear late Uncle Ralph Deusinger who passed away just 36 hours after Jim. At home he was a fully engaged, fun-loving husband and father cherishing every minute with his adored 8 year old daughter, Kaylaruth Frances. He was an avid animal lover with a penchant for dogs, a natural mimic, liked cooking, traveling, entertaining and getting together with best friends Frank Journey and the late Robert Spagnuolo, and was known for his playful jokes and infectious laugh.



In addition to his wife and daughter, he is survived by his younger brother John, (his first best friend growing up and admired for his bravery,) his doting "Auntie Jan" Janet Deusinger, her three daughters with Ralph, Carol (Brian) Matthews, Lynda (Jeff) Ames and Donna (Arne) Schmidt, and their families, his cousins Joseph (Karen) Funk and Mary lou (David) Whitaker, and their families, his mother-in-law Frances McMullen, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Janine (John) Funk, James McMullen, John (Jennifer) McMullen, Catherine McMullen, Kevin (Melisa) McMullen, Ellen (Jerry) Brandly, Shannon (Pasquale) D'Alessio, and Brian McMullen. "Uncle Jim Funk" was blessed with 12 nephews (among them, the late Patrick McMullen), 12 nieces, 8 grandnephews and 1 grandniece.



A wake will be held at Alesso Funeral Home in Lodi, NJ with two viewings on Sunday, October 11 with a maximum of 50 people at each wearing masks from 10:00am-2:00pm and 4:00pm-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 12th at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Church in Lodi, NJ followed by the burial at Lodi Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store