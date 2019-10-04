Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Vogler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Vogler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Vogler Obituary
James A Vogler

Ridgefield Park - James A. Vogler age 81, of Ridgefield Park, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He worked as a district manager for Williams Natural Gas in Carlstadt for 30 years. Jim was a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park and was a member of the Shepard's Flock. Beloved husband to Shirley (nee Cryer). Devoted father to Lora Landshof and her husband Edward and Tammy Hersh and her husband Brian. Loving grandfather to Michael, Nicholas, Tyler and Dylan and great grandfather to Michael. Dear brother to Herman Vogler and Antoinette De Broux. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, October 7th at 8:30am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 9:30am. Cremation to follow at East Ridgelawn Crematory, Clifton. Visitation Sunday 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor NY, NY 10001 or Villa Marie Claire 12 W. Saddle River Rd. Saddle River, NJ 07458 in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now