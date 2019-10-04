|
Ridgefield Park - James A. Vogler age 81, of Ridgefield Park, passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He worked as a district manager for Williams Natural Gas in Carlstadt for 30 years. Jim was a parishioner of St. Francis RC Church in Ridgefield Park and was a member of the Shepard's Flock. Beloved husband to Shirley (nee Cryer). Devoted father to Lora Landshof and her husband Edward and Tammy Hersh and her husband Brian. Loving grandfather to Michael, Nicholas, Tyler and Dylan and great grandfather to Michael. Dear brother to Herman Vogler and Antoinette De Broux. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, October 7th at 8:30am. The Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 9:30am. Cremation to follow at East Ridgelawn Crematory, Clifton. Visitation Sunday 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor NY, NY 10001 or Villa Marie Claire 12 W. Saddle River Rd. Saddle River, NJ 07458 in his memory. Vorheesingwersen.com