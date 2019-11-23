|
James A. Ward
Neptune City - James A. Ward, 81, of Neptune City, formerly of North Arlington, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 with his wife at his side.
He was born in Newark, grew up in Belleville, lived in North Arlington, and retired to Neptune City in 2004.
Jim started in the construction industry as a member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen International Union. He attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn at night while working for Flatt and Poole Architects and retired as Vice-President of the Joseph A. Natoli Construction Corporation in Pine Brook. He was a Vietnam era veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge. He served as Councilman for the Borough of North Arlington for nineteen years.
Jim was the beloved husband of fifty-eight years to Patricia (Sullivan) Ward and loving father to James F. and wife, Debbie; Paul T. and wife, Michelle; Lisa W. Aker and husband, Greg; and Brian C. and wife, Kelly. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, James P., Declan, Mackenzie, Ryan, Quinn, Jimmy MacWilliams, and Brianna. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Edith Ward, and siblings, Mary Ward, Daniel Ward, and Josephine Kosenski. He is also survived by his in-laws, Gerald T. Sullivan and wife, Kathleen, Diane Sullivan, Karen Sullivan, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Elizabeth Church, 424 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11a.m.
Jim was a committed donor to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 where donations may be made in his memory. For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com