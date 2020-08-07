1/
James A. Zimmer
Washington - James A. Zimmer treasured husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at the age of 74. James is survived by his beloved wife Patricia; his sons James and his wife Lesia and Brian and his wife Trisha as well as his grandchildren Taylor, Lauren, Logan, Aiden, Alyssa and Eathan. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending his free time on a boat. The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 9th from 5-8PM. A Celebration of James' life and faith will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, August 10th at 10AM with interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in James' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital @ Stjude.org/donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
