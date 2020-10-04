James Aldo Codiroli
Pequannock - James Aldo Codiroli, 88, a resident of Pequannock, passed away on Wednesday, September 30.
Jim (also known as Aldo) was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and moved to Brooklyn, New York at the age of four. During high school, his family relocated to Pompton Lakes, New Jersey. He met Joan Heslin in 1951 and fell in love. They married in 1954 and spent their life together in Pequannock.
Jim is survived by his wife Joan (Heslin), his sons James and Joseph (and Sandy), his daughters Joanne (and Doug) Zecher and Janet (and Douglas) Toner, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren (plus 3 on the way!), and his sister-in-law Patricia Codiroli. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Irene (Pietrantoni), his siblings Virginia LePore, Joseph, Elvira Budesheim, ReneAnn Sylsbury, and Frank, and his grandson Jaymes.
Funeral services are private, but a memorial/celebration of life will be held Sunday, November 15 from 1-4 pm at the Holy Spirit School Parish Center in Pequannock. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Heslin-Codiroli Scholarship Fund, payable to Holy Spirit School, 330 Newark Pompton Tpke, Pequannock, NJ 07440.
For the full obituary, visit the Scanlon Funeral Home website at scanlanfuneral.com