James "Red" Alexander
Paterson - Alexander, James "Red", age 82 of Paterson at rest in Paterson on June 4, 2019. Dear brother of John Alexander, Ellen Stonebrink, Francis Till and Marjorie Thompson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he was a lifelong city resident. He was a Press Maintainer for Continental Can Co., Paterson for many years before retiring. Mr. Alexander was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved running and walking especially at Garrett Mountain, which was his second home.
He was an all around great guy, and will be dearly missed. Cremation is
private at the request of the family. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.