James Anthony "Jimmy" Kenny
James Anthony "Jimmy" Kenny

Point Pleasant - KENNY, James Anthony "Jimmy", age 28, of Point Pleasant (formerly of Wayne), died on November 1, 2020. Born and raised in Wayne for 27 years he recently moved to Point Pleasant. He is survived by his parents, James and Sandra Kenny, two brothers, Anthony J. and Joseph (Joey) R. Kenny, his maternal grandparents, Judge Anthony and Rita Sciuto (Rigolosi), his paternal grandparents, James B. and Mary Jane Louise (Pandorf) Kenny, Auntie Ann Marie Reidel (Karl), Uncle Tony Sciuto (Jan), Uncle Alex Kenny (Deirdre), Uncle Robert Kenny (Maria), Aunt Mary Anne Maher (Bob) and first cousins Samantha, Danny, Karl, Anthony, Anna, Brittany, Katherine, Tommy and Bobby. James will also be missed by his dog Louie. There will be a private viewing for immediate family only at 9am at the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield. The viewing for all guests will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, 188 MacArthur Ave, Garfield followed by Mass at 11am. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. The Kenny family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
