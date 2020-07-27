James Anthony Noeding



Sherman, CT - James Anthony Noeding, age 80 of Sherman, CT passed away peacefully at his home Monday, July 20, 2020.



James was born in Teaneck, NJ to the late Charles and Ethel Noeding and grew up in Tenafly, NJ. After living in Ridgefield, CT, he settled in Sherman, CT. He is predeceased by his loving daughter Lisa, sisters Grace, Patricia, Marie and Carol. Survived by many nieces and nephews.



Beloved husband of Suzanne, loving father of Charles (Sandra), Lisa, Erik (Jill) and Dane. Devoted grandfather to Brittany, William, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Jeffrey and Lauren and great-grandfather to Raymond.



James had a passion for flying aircraft and helicopters, a love of baseball (NY Mets), boating and fishing. He served in the US Army stationed in Panama. He coached New Fairfield Bambino baseball during the time his son Dane played. James began flying at the age of 17 eventually obtaining the highest certification of a general aviation pilot (ATP rated). He owned and operated multiple trucking companies serving New England, New York and New Jersey. After selling his trucking companies James sold aircraft and helicopters.



Pilot, yacht master, business man, military man, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he lived a full life. Anyone that knew him could tell you he never had a shortage of crazy "true" stories to tell. James will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.



A celebration of James' life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.









