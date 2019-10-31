Resources
More Obituaries for James Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James B. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James B. Robinson Obituary
James B. Robinson

James B. Robinson, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Alaris Health at Kearny, Kearny, NJ. James was born and raised in Kearny and moved to Lyndhurst in 1967.

James was a NJ Bell Foreman from 1956-1984, and AT & T Supervisor from 1984-1996. He was a member of the ELKS Lodge #1505 of Lyndhurst, a member of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) of Lyndhurst, and the NRA. James was also a member of the Army National Guard and was Honorably Discharged.

Beloved husband of 58 years of Elaine A. (nee Kukla) Robinson; devoted and loving father of James J. Robinson and his wife Stephanie, Robert Robinson and his wife Julie and the late Edward Robinson; dear father-in-law of Jill Robinson; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Emma, Matthew and Olivia; loving uncle of Michelle Pavlica and her husband Ed, Elaine Andrushko and her husband Walter and the late Robert Russo.

Funeral arrangements were conducted by the Shaw-Buyus Home for Services 138 Davis Ave. at Bergen Avenue., Kearny, NJ 07032.

Cremation private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to ELKS Lodge No. 1505, 251 Park Avenue, PO Box 147, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071, would be graciously appreciated.

Please visit www.buyusfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -