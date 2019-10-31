|
|
James B. Robinson
James B. Robinson, 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Alaris Health at Kearny, Kearny, NJ. James was born and raised in Kearny and moved to Lyndhurst in 1967.
James was a NJ Bell Foreman from 1956-1984, and AT & T Supervisor from 1984-1996. He was a member of the ELKS Lodge #1505 of Lyndhurst, a member of CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) of Lyndhurst, and the NRA. James was also a member of the Army National Guard and was Honorably Discharged.
Beloved husband of 58 years of Elaine A. (nee Kukla) Robinson; devoted and loving father of James J. Robinson and his wife Stephanie, Robert Robinson and his wife Julie and the late Edward Robinson; dear father-in-law of Jill Robinson; cherished grandfather of Alexander, Emma, Matthew and Olivia; loving uncle of Michelle Pavlica and her husband Ed, Elaine Andrushko and her husband Walter and the late Robert Russo.
Funeral arrangements were conducted by the Shaw-Buyus Home for Services 138 Davis Ave. at Bergen Avenue., Kearny, NJ 07032.
Cremation private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to ELKS Lodge No. 1505, 251 Park Avenue, PO Box 147, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071, would be graciously appreciated.
