Services
Gaita Memorial Home
154 Pompton Tpke
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-2224
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
51 Paramus Rd.
Paramus, NJ
Little Falls - James Betts, 89, of Little Falls, NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his son's home in Lake Hopatcong, NJ. Born in Paterson, NJ to the late Christ and Sylvia Betts. James was the beloved husband of the late Parthena Critides for 60 years. James was the devoted father to the late Diane Betts, Yvonne Goldman and her husband Bernard, Paul Betts, George Betts and his wife Marisa. Cherished grandfather to Robert Goldman and his wife Yujia, Deanna Goldman, Cameron Betts and Gianna Betts. Loving uncle to Christine Microutsicos and her husband Dean, William Sarris and his wife Liz, Peter Sarris, Stephen Betts and his wife Terri, Thomas Betts and his wife Dona Grace. James served in the US Navy aboard the USS Cambria. James was a graduate of Rutgers University in 1954 and retired from the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) in 1995. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, Paramus. Arrangements are under the direction of Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls, NJ. Visiting hours are Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Trisagion will be said at 7:30 PM. Funeral Liturgy will be Monday 10:30 AM at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ. Please meet directly at church. Internment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. www.gaitamh.com
