James C. Anderson
James C. Anderson

Allendale - James C. Anderson of Allendale, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 64 years old.

Beloved husband of Ruthann (nee Johnson) for 21 years. Brother of Marilyn (Robert) Bristow and Robert Anderson. Pre-deceased by parents Cameron and June Anderson. Son-in-Law to Eugene and Lois Johnson. Loving Uncle of Laura Ramsay, Amanda Couch, Gavin Bristow, Laura Adams, Ryan Johnson, Kyle and Rachel Johnson. Great-uncle of Abigail and Kayla Ramsay and Elizabeth Couch. Before retiring from AIM International in 2010, Jim had been an accountant for Kinney Shoe Corporation and Woolworth Corporation. He was an active member of the Montvale Evangelical Free Church, serving as an usher. Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Montvale Evangelical Free Church, 141 West Grand Avenue, Montvale, NJ 07645. Interment in Mechanic Grove Cemetery, Quarryville, PA will be at 1 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to Montvale Evangelical Free Church, 141 Grand Avenue, Montvale, NJ 07645, or to World Vision International, 800 W. Chestnut Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016. Arrangements by R. Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., rsfhi.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
