James Cameron Anderson
Allendale - James Cameron Anderson, of Allendale, NJ passed away suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was 64 years old.
Beloved husband of Ruthann (nee Johnson) for 21 years. Loving Uncle of Laura Ramsay, Amanda Couch, Gavin Bristow, Laura Adams, Ryan Johnson, Kyle and Rachel Johnson. Great-uncle of Abigail and Kayla Ramsay and Elizabeth Couch. Before retiring from AIM International in 2010 Jim had been an accountant for Kinney Shoe Corp., and Woolworth Corp. He was an active member of the Montvale Evangelical Free Church, serving as an usher. Visitation 10 AM to 10:45 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Followed by Funeral Service at 11 AM at the Montvale Evangelical Free Church, 141 West Grand Avenue, Montvale, NJ 07645. Interment in Mechanic Grove Cemetery, Quarryville, PA will be at 1 PM on Sunday, November 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of James may be made to Montvale Evangelical Free Church, 141 Grand Avenue, Montvale, NJ 07645 World Vision