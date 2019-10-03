|
James Caruso
Cresskill - CARUSO, James L. "Chocks" "Mookie" of Cresskill, passed away on October 1, 2019. Loving husband of Jeanna (nee Monopoli). Devoted father of Julia and Matthew. Dear brother of Vincent (Fran), Robert (Karen), Joseph (Mary) and Donna Famularo (Robert). Beloved son of the late Benito and Annalee. Son in law of Rosalie and the late Joseph Monopoli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. James graduated Cresskill High School in 1984, and was an Executive at Terra Form Energy in New York City. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly today, Thursday from 4-9 PM. Funeral Mass, tomorrow, Friday, 11:30 AM at St. Therese Church, Cresskill. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to (501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or ) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.