|
|
James Crowley
Washington Township - Crowley, James age 76 a longtime resident of Washington Township died Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie (nee) Repetti. Devoted father of James Crowley, Jr. and his wife Angelita and Laura O'Dea and her husband Joseph. Loving grandfather of Brittany, James III, Hunter, Shane, Ryan and Colin. Dear brother of Catherine and her late husband Carlo and the late John Crowley. James served in the United States Navy and later retired from the Englewood Police Department, having served as Deputy Chief. Family and friends are invited to visit Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM at Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19th at St. Cecilia's RC Church, Englewood. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations in James' name to the , 1 Union St. Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Visit James' memorial tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net.