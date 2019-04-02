|
James D. Brady
Hackensack, NJ - James David Brady, 75, passed away on Sunday, March 31,2019 of Hackensack , NJ. James was an accountant over the span of 45 years at numerous private companies specializing in the textile and garment industry as well as real estate in Northern Jersey and New York City. He is preceded in death by his father David Brady and mother Ruth (nee Hasse) Brady. James is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Belgica (nee Velez) Brady, son William Brady of Hackensack NJ, daughter Marguerite Brady and her husband John Amato of River Edge NJ. He also leaves behind his dear grandson John Amato, sisters Carolyn Hubbard and Nancy Andresko, as well as nieces and nephews.
Funeral at the the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Thursday, April 4,2019. Funeral service at the funeral home 10:30 am. Burial at Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack, NJ. Visiting Wednesday 6:00 - 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers family requests donations may be made to in his memory. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.