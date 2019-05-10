|
James D. Hardt
Midland Park - James Daniel (Jim) Hardt, brave, selfless, and kind, age 66, of Midland Park, NJ died on May 8th 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He courageously fought brain cancer with a smile on his face and hope in his heart for close to 5 years. He was born March 24, 1953, in Paterson, NJ to Clarence (predeceased) and Ellen Hardt. They lived in Ridgewood, NJ along with his siblings the late Suellen Lillis and William Hardt. He was the very proud and devoted husband of his teenage sweetheart Cynthia (Pomeroy) Hardt; father of daughters Shannon Shortway, and her husband Steven, Tara Velez and her husband David, and son and confidant Ryan Hardt. Loving Papa to his 5 grandchildren; Conor, Chase, Chloe, Christian, and Colin. Cherished friend to his in-laws, his many nieces and nephews, and beloved friends who are more like family. He attended Ridgewood High School and was a proud and talented auto body technician for his entire career, most of it spent at Boulevard Body and Fender. Jim was a lover of life and spread joy to all who knew him. He was an easy conversationalist and the life of the party. He enjoyed playing his guitar, entertaining others, playing and watching sports, restoring classic cars, and driving his boat. He was loyal and selfless. He found true joy in spending time with his family and friends, especially while at his shore home in Ocean Beach, NJ and while traveling with his lifetime love, wife Cindy. The family will receive friends on Monday May 13th 3-7 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday May 14th at 10:00 am at the Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street Midland Park, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jim's memory to: .