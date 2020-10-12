James D. LeFante
Rutherford - James LeFante, 84 of Rutherford, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.
Born in Jersey City to John and Elizabeth (nee Yakubic) LeFante. He was a graduate of Lincoln H.S., "class of 1954". Upon graduation he served in the U.S National Guard.
Later, James began his life with his wife Anna (nee Battista) for 61 years of marriage, raising their two children Lisa and John. They made their home in Rutherford for the last 48 years. James was an Insurance Adjuster for 44 years with LeFante Associates, LLC. which he started in 1965 in Hudson County. He loved to meet and talk to people but was always more eager to help anyone in any way he could. No matter what, he always had a positive attitude. He was a loving husband and father, generous man, a very hard worker; he could work 24 hours a day. He was good at carpentry and completed many home projects and could fix anything. He was a member of Unico in Rutherford. He also enjoyed taking rides to the Pocono Mountains and spending time there.
James is survived by his loving wife, Anna, his children, Lisa LeFante and husband Dave McDonald, John LeFante and wife Nicole, grandchildren, Kylie McDonald, Luke McDonald and brother-in-law Donato Battista.
Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Thursday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford, followed by Entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in James D. LeFante's name.
