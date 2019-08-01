Services
Scarr Funeral Home, Inc.
160 Orange Avenue
Suffern, NY 10901
845-357-1137
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Scarr Funeral Home, Inc.
160 Orange Avenue
Suffern, NY 10901
James Dale Meccia


1933 - 2019
James Dale Meccia Obituary
James Dale Meccia

Mahwah - James Dale Meccia, born June 18, 1933, is survived by his loving wife, Beryl, whom he had been married to for 66 years. They were high school sweethearts who met in grade school and had their first date in 1946.

He is further survived by his six children: Kathi, Karen, Alan, Ken, Joyce, and David. He was a grandfather of 18, a great-grandfather of 11, and a favored uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Jim was a real estate professional and entrepreneur who founded Statewide Abstract Corp. in 1979 which is celebrating its 40th year of business. His company employed three generations of Meccia's plus countless others.

He was an avid painter and life long outdoorsman who loved to travel. Jim lead a local Boy Scout Troop, coached football teams, and volunteered at Valley Hospital.

James Meccia was a strong family man. Truly an undeniable presence who will not be forgotten.

Wake is Thursday 8/1/19 6pm-9 pm @ Scarr Funeral Home, Suffern, NY. Burial Friday morning.
