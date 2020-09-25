James Dallas
Fort Lee - Dallas, James, age 92, a resident of Fort Lee for over 60 years, passed on Thursday September 24, 2020. Born in Kastoria, Greece he served in the Greek Army as a Sergeant. He was a partner in Purnick & Dalstyle Furriers of New York, NY. He was a lifelong member and trustee for 9 years of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Theologian (Tenafly).
Beloved husband of 60 years to Yvonne (nee: Doikos). Dear brother of Peggy Styliades and her husband Nick, Jean Sekas and her husband George, and the late Helen Toronto and her husband Ron. Adored uncle of Helen Sekas, Nicholas Sekas, Esq., Kathy Gilbride, Peter Styliades, George Styliades, Esq., and Jennifer Manning. He was loved by his many friends and relatives who knew him.
The family will receive their friends on Tuesday 10-11 am at St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral (Tenafly). Religious service at 11:00 AM for close family and friends. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be mad to St. John The Theologian Greek Orthodox Cathedral www. http://stjohntenafly.org/
