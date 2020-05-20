James David Backman Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James David Backman, Jr.

Wayne - "Jim", passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age of 91. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joan (Hull), and their three children, James David Backman III (Patricia), Janice Backman-Glasspool (Edwin), and Jeffrey Hull Backman (Wendy), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Out of respect and concern for the public health and safety, all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a monetary donation be made in Jim's name to the United Methodist Church in Wayne, NJ. All services were entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved