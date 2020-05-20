James David Backman, Jr.Wayne - "Jim", passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age of 91. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joan (Hull), and their three children, James David Backman III (Patricia), Janice Backman-Glasspool (Edwin), and Jeffrey Hull Backman (Wendy), five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Out of respect and concern for the public health and safety, all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a monetary donation be made in Jim's name to the United Methodist Church in Wayne, NJ. All services were entrusted to Moore's Home For Funerals.