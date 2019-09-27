|
James "Jim" DeSalvo
Wayne - age 53, passed peacefully on September 23. Jim was born in Hackensack. He is survived by his beloved wife Catherine, daughter Rebecca, son James, father John "Jack Sr," and brother John "Jack Jr." and his wife Maria Carmichael DeSalvo, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and an enormous group of close friends. All are invited to attend the visiting on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-6 pm and the sharing service at 4:30 p.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of The Valley R.C. Church, 630 Valley Rd, Wayne.