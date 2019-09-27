Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:30 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of The Valley R.C. Church
630 Valley Rd
Wayne, NJ
View Map
James "Jim" DeSalvo Obituary
James "Jim" DeSalvo

Wayne - age 53, passed peacefully on September 23. Jim was born in Hackensack. He is survived by his beloved wife Catherine, daughter Rebecca, son James, father John "Jack Sr," and brother John "Jack Jr." and his wife Maria Carmichael DeSalvo, and several cousins, nieces, nephews and an enormous group of close friends. All are invited to attend the visiting on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2-6 pm and the sharing service at 4:30 p.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of The Valley R.C. Church, 630 Valley Rd, Wayne.
