James Douglas Willey
Burlington, MA - James Douglas Willey, 75, died of natural causes on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home in Burlington, Massachusetts, with his wife Susan (Wood) Willey of 52 years by his side.
Mr. Willey was born on January 5, 1945, in Herkimer, NY, to Douglas and Ida Willey. The oldest of three boys, he was raised in Ilion, NY. A leading member of the 1962-1963 undefeated state champion Ilion High School basketball team, he went on to play basketball at Brown University where he joined the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. It was there that Mr. Willey, who would come to be affectionately known as 'Mother', embarked on a life of caring for others.
Upon graduation, Mr. Willey proposed to Susan, his high school sweetheart, and they were married in July 1968. He began his career with Proctor & Gamble, eventually settling in Ridgewood and Franklin Lakes, NJ where they lived for almost 40 years. Mr. Willey owned several businesses - his most successful a luxury car service known for its attention to personal detail. Upon retirement, Mr. Willey and his beloved wife moved to Burlington, MA.
Mr. Willey was a dedicated father, husband, friend and member of his community. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood where he taught Sunday School, worked with the youth group, served as an usher and provided comfort to many when needed.
A man of many words and a loyal friend, Mr. Willey felt it was important to dress appropriately for all occasions. He appreciated good cell service and Polish food and was a life-long Brooklyn Dodgers fan. He knew what it meant to keep his commitments and knew the importance of sending a thank you note. He convened many "family meetings" and cherished family dinners at which he always took the time to say a meaningful grace and raise a glass to loved ones.
He was deeply dedicated to his five grandchildren who loved the time he spent with them. He attended as many sporting events, plays, musicals and concerts as any grandparent could no matter the weather nor distance. Time spent with 'Grandpa' always included ice cream - Mr. Willey's favorite food.
Mr. Willey leaves his wife, Susan; his daughter, Gretchen (Chris) Reisig; his son, Douglas (Sarah) Willey; five grandchildren, his brother Robert (Chris) Willey; brother Richard (Jill) Willey; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Birr; and four nephews. All were dear to him.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Ridgewood, NJ. Gifts in Mr. Willey's memory can be made to , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or you can give someone flowers just because you love them. Do this in memory of a man who did just that on a regular basis.
Mr. Willey lived a life of respect for others and commitment to those for whom he felt responsible. He was dedicated to making the world a better place. His family and friends miss him dearly.