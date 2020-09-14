James E. Breslin
West Milford - Breslin, James E., retired West Milford Chief of Police, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020. Greatly loved by his family, friends and colleagues, "The Chief" will be missed beyond words. He joined the police department in 1961, rose through the ranks, was appointed chief in 1973 and held that position until he retired in 2000. During his tenure, he expanded the department, introduced new programs, and occasionally served as acting township manager. Among his many affiliations were the NJ State Assn. of Chiefs of Police, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Assn., and West Milford PBA Local 162. He graduated from Butler H.S. and held bachelor's and master's degrees from William Paterson University. He was also a graduate of the FBI Police Academy. Prior to joining the police department, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In his free time, Jim loved playing golf and tennis, traveling to new places, and spending time at his vacation home in Cape Cod. He also fulfilled his dream of obtaining a private pilot's license and flying his own plane. He retired from the police department in 2000, but kept the people of West Milford in his heart. Jim is survived by his loving wife Jo Ann Dow-Breslin, brother Peter Breslin and his wife Janet, sister-in-law Laila Breslin, and brother-in-law Stafford Orong. He was a beloved uncle to Michael-James Breslin, Daniel Breslin and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents James and Gertrude Breslin, sisters Barbara Orong and Anita Breslin, and brother Michael Breslin. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 17, 2020, 4-8 PM at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral mass will be Friday, September 18, 2020, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 454 Germantown Road in West Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to West Milford PBA Local 162 or Disabled American Veterans
would be appreciated. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, facial masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.