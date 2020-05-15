James E. Crowley
New Milford - Crowley, James E. age 90 of Elmhurst Township, PA and formerly of New Milford died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Crowley (nee) Zakrzewski. Devoted mother of Mary Alfieri. Loving grandfather of Melissa Horak and Matthew Horak. Dear brother of Dave Crowley and Ann Mary Cassileth. James worked for many years as waiter at Leo's Coffee Shop in New York City. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Due to current challenging times, services are being held privately by the family. Please visit James' memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.