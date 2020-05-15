James E. Crowley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James E. Crowley

New Milford - Crowley, James E. age 90 of Elmhurst Township, PA and formerly of New Milford died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores Crowley (nee) Zakrzewski. Devoted mother of Mary Alfieri. Loving grandfather of Melissa Horak and Matthew Horak. Dear brother of Dave Crowley and Ann Mary Cassileth. James worked for many years as waiter at Leo's Coffee Shop in New York City. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Due to current challenging times, services are being held privately by the family. Please visit James' memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved