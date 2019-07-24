Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. O'Donnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. O'Donnell Obituary
James E. O'Donnell

Hackensack - James E. O'Donnell of Hackensack recently passed away at age 74. Born in Trenton, NJ, James was a graduate of Trenton Catholic High School. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a medic and achieved the rank of Specialist 5.

He later lived in Bergen County and worked as a title abstractor for over 40 years. He previously served as a president of the Title Abstractors Association of New Jersey. He was a life-long lover of trivia, crossword puzzles, and classic cars.

James was predeceased by his parents, James and Florence (Jaeger) O'Donnell. He is survived by two daughters, Christine O'Donnell (David Volin) of Elmwood Park, NJ, and Erin (Jeffrey) Grimley of Cherry Hill, NJ; two grandchildren, Paige and Bennett Grimley; and a sister, Sister Catharine O'Donnell of Aston, PA.

A brief memorial service will be held on July 31 at 11am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA, followed by private interment. No flowers, please.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.