James E. O'Donnell
Hackensack - James E. O'Donnell of Hackensack recently passed away at age 74. Born in Trenton, NJ, James was a graduate of Trenton Catholic High School. After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a medic and achieved the rank of Specialist 5.
He later lived in Bergen County and worked as a title abstractor for over 40 years. He previously served as a president of the Title Abstractors Association of New Jersey. He was a life-long lover of trivia, crossword puzzles, and classic cars.
James was predeceased by his parents, James and Florence (Jaeger) O'Donnell. He is survived by two daughters, Christine O'Donnell (David Volin) of Elmwood Park, NJ, and Erin (Jeffrey) Grimley of Cherry Hill, NJ; two grandchildren, Paige and Bennett Grimley; and a sister, Sister Catharine O'Donnell of Aston, PA.
A brief memorial service will be held on July 31 at 11am at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA, followed by private interment. No flowers, please.