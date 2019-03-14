|
|
James Edward McCawley
Allendale - James E. McCawley 88, formerly of Clifton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 13, 2019. Born in Pittston Pa., Jim resided in Lanoka Harbor, Lake Hopatcong and Clifton, before moving to Allendale over a year ago. He had a successful career as the Sales Manager of Dellwood Dairy in Yonkers, NY for 32 years. Afterwards he became a bus driver for Toms River School System for 13 years, before retiring in 2000. Jim was a proud US Air Force Veteran during the Korean War. He was a devoted parishioner and altar server at St. Andrew RC Church. In his leisure time, Jim enjoyed watching his New York Yankees and Giants. He is predeceased by his wife of 24 years, Jean E. Smith; by his daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Edward Albert; by his brother Francis and sister Mary Broderick. Jim is survived by his 5 daughters, Sharon Ann Anderson and husband Bob of Haskell, Peggy Vinci and husband Gary of Little Falls, Beth Ann and partner Kevin Distel of North Bergen, Tracy Ann Surita and husband David of West Milford, and Kelly Sweeney and husband Patrick of Ramsey; by 10 grandchildren, Edward and Ryan Albert, Jaclyn Dipopolo and husband Remo, Brooke Anderson and Fiancé Michael Rys, Matthew Vinci and fiancée Jackie Vancheri, Christopher Vinci and wife Julie, Hailey and Alana Surita, Aiden and Maureen Sweeney; and by three great-grandchildren, Brady and Beckham Albert and Savannah Vinci. Funeral services will be held 10:15AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton NJ 07012 with an 11AM Mass at St. Andrew RC Church. Visitation is Friday 3-7PM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . allwoodfuneralhome.com